Electronics Deals – Aug. 10th, 2017: LG G5, Moto G5 Plus & More

Many retailers are starting up their back to school promotions right now and that includes Amazon. In its Gold Box Deal of the Day today, Amazon has discounted a number of back packs once again. So if you’re in need of a new backpack – whether it be for school or not- now is definitely the time to pick one up. These backpacks range from $10 all the way up to $221, and are about 25% off or more, and that depends on its regular price. This is part of today’s Gold Box, which means this sale is good today only and while supplies last (as we saw with the Nexus 6 yesterday, that may not last long).

Of course, there’s still plenty of tech on sale today. The Moto G5 Plus is still on sale, about $50 off of its regular price. There’s also the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus which still have a $150 price drop. If neither of those tickle your fancy, there are also some great deals on the Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy Note 4, LG G6, LG G5 and many others.

As always, all of the expiration dates listed below are set to expire at midnight PDT, unless otherwise noted, so keep that in mind.