Edifier Announces $400 S2000Pro Speakers With Retro Design

Edifier has announced its $400 S2000Pro speakers with a retro-inspired design, featuring classic wood paneling on the outside and modern HiFi audio technology on the inside. The speakers are already available to buy at Edifier’s website at a retail price of $399.99 and they come with a 2-year warranty. There are no shortage of home audio products available, so what makes the Edifier S2000Pro different from other speakers in its range? Edifier boasts a handful of different reasons that one might look to the S2000Pro if they’re in the market for HiFi audio equipment.

The thick wood panels on the sides for that retro look are one reason, so if you value this type of design then Edifier definitely has you covered. More than that though, the S2000Pro offers things like on-board equalizer controls, a low-distorted flat diaphragm tweeter, and an aluminum cone woofer which Edifier states will help these speakers work for any genre of music and to ensure that they sound their absolute best. The Aluminum Cone Woofer, for example, is capable of “incredibly loud and heavy bass,” which is thanks to the digital electronic crossover inside the woofer, and makes it possible to deliver audio that hits hard without being too distorted.

While the wood side paneling might be the eye-catching element of the speaker design, they aren’t just for show as Edifier notes that they also help to decrease the amount of resonance, which will also help to boost the overall audio quality when pairing that reduced resonance with the woofer, tweeter, and on-board equalizer controls, which can be adjusted to fit your personal taste using the included remote. When it comes to setting these speakers up, or rather playing music through them, there are multiple options. You could use a standard 3.5mm AUX cable to plug in the device where the audio is coming from, or you could hook up other equipment using an optical cable. If you don’t like messing with wires, the S2000Pro also have Bluetooth 4.0 technology so you can stream your audio right to them, and while streaming music will be the obvious choice for many when it comes to a use case, you can stream the audio from your mobile games and videos from services like YouTube as well if you feel like those things could use a boost in the sound department. This means they could be a nice replacement option for in-home Bluetooth speaker use if you want something that also doubles as a good set of speakers for your home theater. While these are available to pick up through Edifier’s website, you can also grab them on Amazon and have them shipped out via Prime if you’re a member, which means you’ll get them rather quickly.