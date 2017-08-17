EaseUS MobiSaver For Android Recovers Data For Rooted Phones

EaseUS MobiSaver for Android is a tool for your PC to help you recover data for rooted phones, allowing you to ensure you’re able to get back any data and files you thought you might have lost. It’s also useful in a number of other scenarios, whether your phone crashed or even if you ended up causing what you thought might be irreparable damage on the way to your rooting your device.

No matter what kind of data it is you’re looking to recover, this software should have you covered with whatever it is you need to get back. It’s capable of recovering just about anything from SMS messages, to photos, to videos, and even documents, contacts, and music. There are a number of reasons why you might have a need to recover your lost data, and as stated above running into issues during the process of rooting your phone could have been the problem, though it’s also worth mentioning that simply rooting your device with a particular method may have required a device wipe, and if you forgot to backup any of your data before this process, then this tool may be able to help.

It will also be useful if you accidentally deleted any files you didn’t mean to get rid of, or if you ended up with a virus on your phone, or if the device simply ran into error with the software for any number of reasons. MobisSaver for Android boasts an easy usability, consisting of just three steps to get from connecting your device to selecting the data you want to recover. This simplified process means that users will have to spend less time fiddling with software and can go about other important tasks that they might have to complete.

Once you have the device connected, the software will initiate a scan of all of the data it’s able to find and allow you to recover, though you will first need to select the kind of data you want to scan for. Once the scan has been completed the last step is to actually recover all of the data that it found, which looks like the screen below.

You simply check off all of the boxes of stuff you want back, and then it’s just a simple click away by hitting the recover button. There’s not much more to it than that as far as the process is concerned, so it really is pretty easy from start to finish. That said, it’s worth keeping in mind that you do need to have a rooted phone for this software to work, but if your device meets that criteria then you should have absolutely no issues, and plenty of other data recovery software tools require rooted phones as well. Also worth mentioning though is that the software may not find everything you’re hoping for it to recover, so keep that in mind.

If this tool is something you’ve been looking for, then you can pick it up from the button below, which will take you directly to the download page for the software. EaseUS MobiSaver For Android does cost $39.99, but there’s also a free trial version available so you can test it out before actually making the purchase. Additionally, there is also a Windows version of the software available if you need to recover data from laptops or desktops.