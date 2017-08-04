Dual SIM Galaxy Note 8 Variant Gets Certified In India

The Dual SIM variant of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 just got listed in India. This phone essentially received BIS certification in India, BIS stands for Bureau Of Indian Standards, which is India’s official certification body. This phone got listed under the SM-N950F/DS model number, as you can see in the provided image down below. This basically confirms that the dual SIM model of the Galaxy Note 8 is on the way as well, as expected, considering that Samsung’s phones in general offers Dual SIM support in Eastern markets, while Western markets always get the single SIM units.

Now, chances are that the Galaxy Note 8 will ship with a hybrid Dual SIM setup, that essentially means that you will get two SIM card slots (2 x nano SIM, most probably), but you’ll be able to utilize one of those in order to expand your internal storage, so you’ll have to choose whether you’d like to insert a second SIM card, or a microSD card instead. Having said that, Samsung has already confirmed that its Unpacked event will be held on August 23, and the Galaxy Note 8 will get announced during that press event. The Galaxy Note 8 is rumored to go on sale in mid-September, and as far as Indian market goes, chances are that the phone will be announced several weeks after its global launch, Samsung usually introduces its flagship phones a month late in India.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to resemble the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus quite a bit, it will ship with the company’s Infinity display which will sport an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, and that display will be curved on the sides. Samsung’s Exynos 8895 64-bit octa-core SoC will fuel the Galaxy Note 8 in some markets (like India, for example), while other markets (the US) will get the Snapdragon 835 variant of the device. The Galaxy Note 8 will be made out of metal, and it will ship with a dual camera setup on the back. The device is expected to sport a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, which will be slightly larger than the panel we’ve seen on the Galaxy S8 Plus (6.2-inch display).