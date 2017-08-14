Dual-SIM Galaxy Note 8 Model (SM-N950F/DS) Coming To Europe

The dual-SIM variant of the Galaxy Note 8 bearing the model number SM-N950F/DS is set to launch in Europe, as revealed by the Austrian division of the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) which prematurely launched a support page for the device. The page is still live as of this writing and can be accessed by following the source link below, though it doesn’t reveal any new details about the upcoming flagship that’s already been the subject of a wide variety of leaks and rumors in recent months, with all of its key characteristics having been shared by a number of industry insiders.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be equipped with a 6.3-inch Infinity Display, i.e. a Super AMOLED panel boasting a QHD resolution and a tall aspect ratio of 18.5:9, much like the Galaxy S8 lineup. The handset is said to offer an upgrade in the performance department compared to Samsung’s older flagship duo which the Seoul-based phone maker released earlier this year, with numerous sources claiming that the base model of the Galaxy Note 8 will ship with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card slot. The SM-N950F/DS is believed to sport a hybrid-SIM setup, meaning that users who’ll want to insert two SIM cards into the device won’t be able to equip it with a memory card. The consumer electronics manufacturer was also rumored to be working on the Emperor Edition of the Galaxy Note 8 with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of flash memory, though that particular unit is unlikely to ever be available outside of select Asian markets like China and South Korea.

The rear panel of the Galaxy Note 8 should house a dual camera setup entailing two 12-megapixel sensors and a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit, whereas its top bezel will reportedly feature an 8-megapixel camera module. The phablet is expected to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, coupled with Samsung’s Grace UX, and should be the first device from the company to receive the update to Android 8.0 in early 2018. Samsung already confirmed that the Galaxy Note 8 will be officially announced on August 23, with most industry watchers agreeing that the high-end smartphone will be available for purchase by late September.