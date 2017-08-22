Dual-Camera Huawei Mate 10 Gets An Official Teaser Video

Huawei is gearing up for the release of the Mate 10 flagship rumored to take place on October 16, and as a result, earlier this week the first official teaser video seemingly promoting the aforementioned device popped-up as an unlisted YouTube video uploaded by the Huawei Mobile Deutschland channel. The video is titled “the device worth waiting for” and while it doesn’t outright specify the exact name of the device, it does confirm that the smartphone bears the “Mate” moniker and carries two main cameras co-engineered with Leica. In other words, it’s very likely that the video at hand provides the very first official sneak preview on the upcoming Huawei Mate 10.

To be clear, the smartphone is not actually shown in the teaser video, as the clip seems to have been designed to promote the device’s camera capabilities. However, the 25-second teaser does provide a quick look at a 3D render detailing the camera assembly, which has now been indirectly confirmed to include a 12-megapixel RGB sensor, as well as a secondary 20-megapixel monochrome sensor, not unlike the Huawei Mate 9 and P10, both of which make use of similar camera modules co-engineered with Leica. Whether these two cameras will offer any upgraded features compared to the modules employed by the aforementioned tow smartphones remains to be seen, but it’s worth noting that the teaser video also confirms the inclusion of a dual-LED flash and what appears to be a laser-autofocus module flanking the dual-camera combo.

The video doesn’t say much else about the smartphone’s capabilities or whereabouts but according to an alleged official promo poster leaked earlier this month, Huawei could introduce the Mate 10 on October 16. However, the company has yet to make any concrete announcements on the matter so only time will tell if this will indeed be the case. According to previous reports, spec-wise the Huawei Mate 10 is expected to carry an “EntireView” display employing a borderless design and an 18:9 aspect ratio, as well as a resolution of 2160 x 1080 spread across a 6.1-inch surface. The device is likely to make use of an in-house Kirin chipset, presumably the yet-to-be-announced Kirin 970 expected to become HiSilicon’s first SoC built on a 10nm process.