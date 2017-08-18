DTS Provides Details On ZenFone 4’s Headphone:X Features

Now that ASUS has officially unveiled its next smartphone – the ZenFone 4 – DTS has revealed even more information about what its Headphone:X audio solution means for the flagship. The ZenFone 4 will come with a built-in Audio Wizard that allows for several unique optimizations options. However, there is a lot more to that tool than meets the eye, meaning the feature could be one of the more attractive selling points for the handset, if not the most attractive. ASUS’ division director, Phone BU, says that the headphone enhancement is an “integral part” of delivering the “ultimate entertainment experience” to consumers through the ZenFone 4.

While built-in audio customization solutions aren’t necessarily anything new and the inclusion of DTS optimized audio has been known for some time. With that said, there are several areas where the DTS-built system is expected to excel and not least of those is its ability to optimize based on the specific headphones a user is wearing. More specifically, the Audio Wizard’s library will support more than 400 headphone models at release. There isn’t a list of exactly which models are included, as of this writing, but the number of sets supported is large enough number that most popular headset brands will almost certainly be able to take advantage of the features. Furthermore, it stands to reason that the company could add even more in the future through software or firmware updates to the device. For each headset in the above-mentioned list, the audio will be “custom-tuned” to bring forward the strongest aspects of those and an enhanced quality to sound output. Geir Skaaden, who plays the role of chief product and services officer at Xperi – DTS’ parent company – says that the technology will “maximize the personalized listening experience” for owners of the new Zenfone 4, regardless of which “brand or model” a user chooses.”

Beyond that, Headphone:X allows users to select from 8 presets built into the system to best suit the type of music they are listening to. That includes Normal, Classical, Dance, Jazz, Pop, Rock, and Vocal, in addition to a custom setting for any user who might describe themselves as an audiophile. Furthermore, another feature enables Audio Wizard to create a custom quick profile based on a user’s personalized listening results.