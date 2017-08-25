Download: Pixel Launcher ‘For All Phones’ With Oreo Features

Not too long ago a version of the Pixel Launcher surfaced online which could be downloaded and installed on just about any Android phone. Providing owners of non-Pixel phones the opportunity to use a stable and feature-full version of a Pixel-only feature. Now, that same version of the Pixel Launcher has been updated to include a number of the features found in Android 8.0 (Oreo), as well as some additional features as well.

For instance, one of the features included over the top is the ability to pull down on nearly anywhere on the display to have the notification shade show up. Some of the other aspects listed in the changelog is the backporting of Notification Dots to Marshmallow, Android Oreo icon shapes enabled without developer options also needing to be enabled, and the ability to press on the data widget app and have it automatically open whatever default calendar app is in use. Another example of extra-added features is that this version also comes with Samsung’s Secure Folder compatibility. So if you are using this launcher on a Samsung smartphone, then you will still be able to make use of the Secure Folder feature.

Installing the app is pretty simple as all you will have to do is download the APK through the link below and launch it from the device. At which point a prompt will offer the opportunity to install the new version of the Pixel Launcher. AmirZ, behind this Pixel Launcher version does note that if you already have the Pixel Launcher installed, then you will need to uninstall that version before installing this version. The reason being is that they are named the same which will lead to the new version registering an error when trying to install. Uninstalling the original version first will avoid the issue altogether. It also worth noting that the actual list of features included is a pretty long list (in spite of Android Oreo only just having been released), so those interested in knowing everything that is on offer will likely want to read the full posting on the update through the link below. While those looking to get straight down to installing, grab the APK through the GitHub link below.