Download: Android 8.0 Oreo Ringtones, Alarm Tones, And More

Google had introduced Android 8.0 Oreo yesterday, and now wallpapers, ringtones, notification tones and alarm tones from the newest version of Google’s OS have surfaced. You will find links to all of these below this article, there are four links available, so you can download whatever you’re interested in. Now, do keep in mind that the wallpapers that are included in the download file, are not exactly new, these wallpapers shipped with Android 7.0 Nougat as well, it is possible that the company plans to release some official ones through its wallpapers app, though.

Now, if you’re interested in some new ringtones, notification tones or alarms, however, well, you’re in luck. Android 8.0 Oreo comes with a number of such files, and all of them have been included in .zip files down below. Anyhow, Android 8.0 Oreo does not bring a huge change in terms of the design to Android, but it does bring along a number of new features. The biggest change in the design department is made to the notification shade, as it is more noticeable now due to tweaked colors, while Google also included some new animations to notification icons, and so on. The rest of the OS looks pretty much like it did before, though there are some subtle changes, though. In addition to some subtle design changes, Google introduced a Picture-in-Picture mode along with Android 8.0 Oreo, which will essentially let you to run one app in a small window somewhere on your screen, on top of whatever you’re doing at that time on your phone, so you can basically check out what’s going on on Google+, while a YouTube video is playing in the top right corner of your device’s display.

In addition to the Picture-in-Picture mode, Google also introduced some new battery-related improvements which will stop battery hogging apps in the background, or at least limit them. Notification Dots have also been included in this update, and they will not only let you know when you receive a notification by placing a dot on top of app’s icon, but you can now also long press on that app icon in order to see a summary of a new notification, and you can even open it from there. You can read more about Android 8.0 Oreo by following this link.

Download Android 8.0 Oreo Wallpapers

Download Android 8.0 Oreo Ringtones

Download Android 8.0 Oreo Notification Tones

Download Android 8.0 Oreo Alarm Tones