DOOGEE To Launch New BL7000 Smartphone With 7,060 mAh Battery

DOOGEE only very recently made available a new smartphone, the DOOGEE BL5000. The big selling point with this smartphone is its battery as the DOOGEE BL5000 comes loaded with a 5,050 mAh capacity battery. Which when taking into consideration that this is a smartphone that can be purchased for less than $200, makes this an ideal option for those looking for an affordable and long-lasting smartphone.

In fact, in terms of its price, the DOOGEE BL5000 first became available to buy for as little as $139.99. However, this was a special launch price for the first week that the DOOGEE BL5000 was available to pre-order. That time has now passed with the DOOGEE BL5000 having now entered its second pre-order week. So while the price has now gone up, it is still currently available at a reduced price compared to what it will be on sale for when it becomes generally available. As the DOOGEE BL5000 is currently available to pre-order for $148.79. A price which will remain in effect until August 7.

However, if 5,050 mAh capacity is not enough battery for you, then it seems DOOGEE has plans to release another model soon, and one which come with an even bigger battery. The new model is currently called the DOOGEE BL7000, and this one will reportedly come loaded with a 7,060 mAh battery. Although the full specs and features have yet to be revealed, it is understood that like the DOOGEE BL5000, the DOOGEE BL7000 will also come equipped with a dual rear camera configuration, and will also come running on Android 7.0 (Nougat). Likewise, while the two models will share some common features, it is also understood that the DOOGEE BL7000 will come with some unique design aspects in play – such as a leather battery cover. Aspects which seem to be positioning the DOOGEE BL7000 as more of a luxury device, compared to the DOOGEE BL5000. An example of the design differences between the two models can be seen in the image below.

While there are no details on pricing, DOOGEE has confirmed that the DOOGEE BL7000 will launch at some point during this month. So it likely that details on this new and big battery smartphone will come through in due course. In the meantime however, those happy enough with a smartphone equipped with a 5,050 mAh battery, head through the link below for more information.