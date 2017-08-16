DOOGEE S60 Is Much More Than Just Another Rugged Smartphone

The DOOGEE S60 is a new smartphone from DOOGEE and one which looks to fix a common issue encountered with rugged smartphones – their general design and appeal. While rugged phones are primarily designed to be durable and ensure they remain intact when dropped, submerged, or exposed to the elements, that design ethos has tended to result in smartphones that are less visually appealing, and often more associated with terms like “clumsy,” “clunky,” and so on.

This is what DOOGEE is hoping to remedy with its DOOGEE S60 as this is a phone that has been designed to be as durable as past rugged smartphones, but also one which comes with a more attractive build quality than what is usually encountered. One of the reasons for its greater appeal is that the DOOGEE S60 makes use of an Aluminium alloy back which helps to give the device a more premium look and feel. Likewise, it seems this smartphone will be available in a number of colors, including Black, Gold and Silver colors. Resulting in a rugged smartphone that is more customizable than usual.

The general specs are also an area where there are definitive improvements compared to general rugged smartphones. A prime example being the display as typically speaking, rugged phones offer a minimal quality display. In contrast, the DOOGEE S60 features a 5.2-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. One which offers a comparable quality to non-rugged phones, while also maintaining all the protection expected from a rugged phone.

The same can be said for the rest of the main specs with the DOOGEE S60 coming loaded with 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a MediaTek Helio P25 processor. A combination which should ensure a solid level of performance. Of course, with this being a rugged smartphone, one of the specs where it does outperform non-rugged phones is the battery. As the DOOGEE S60 features a 5,580 mAh fast-charge supported battery. One which not only should last for lengthy periods of time before needing to be charged, but will charge quickly when it does need a charge. To find out more about the DOOGEE S60, head over to DOOGEE’s official website through the link below.