DOOGEE S60 Is A Rugged Phone With A Focus On Camera Features

When it comes to rugged phones, typically speaking, they do tend to compensate the inclusion of a rugged build quality with a less attractive design, or lower-end specs. However, more recently rugged smartphones have started to come through which look to end the association between rugged and entry-level. The latest of which is the DOOGEE S60. This is a new smartphone from DOOGEE and one which looks to offer a build quality that is ideally suited to those who frequent extreme environments, as well as those who are just looking for a phone that is built to last. However, this is also a smartphone that is built to offer a camera experience that is less often found on rugged phones. For example, the DOOGEE S60 is a smartphone that will come to market boasting a 21-megapixel rear camera along with a Sony IMX230 featuring a 1/2.4-inch CMOS sensor. This is a sensor that supports the likes of PDAF and OIS and as a result, this rear camera setup is designed to offer one of the best smartphone camera experiences found on a rugged smartphone.

In addition, the DOOGEE S60 comes with a number of software tweaks further designed to improve the camera experience overall. Such as the inclusion of nine filters to accommodate different shooting modes. Likewise, the DOOGEE S60 also comes with a live photo mode where the user can capture 2 seconds of footage before and after the camera button is pressed. Making it even easier to shoot while on the go, the DOOGEE S60 also comes with a dedicated physical camera button on the side of the device.

All of this while of course, providing a build quality that ensures that wherever photos are being captured, the DOOGEE S60 will be protected against the elements. For instance, the included IP68 certification means this smartphone will be able to capture good quality images even underwater.

As for the rest of the confirmed specs, the DOOGEE S60 is expected to come loaded with 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and be powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor. The display is a 5.2-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, while the device is powered by a 5,580 mAh fast-charge supported battery. At the moment there are no firm details on when the DOOGEE S60 will come to market, although DOOGEE does state it will arrive at some point during this month. To find out more about the DOOGEE S60, head through the link below.