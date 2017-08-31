DOOGEE S60 AnTuTu Score Highlights More Than Just Rugged Design

The DOOGEE S60 is primarily a rugged phone. Although unlike most other rugged phones, this is also one which looks to pack in a number of features and specs more typically associated with premium smartphones. So in many ways, the DOOGEE S60 is being positioned as a premium and flagship rugged device. To further highlight its rugged, yet premium nature, DOOGEE has released some information on how the DOOGEE S60 performs when benchmarked on AnTuTu. In particular, DOOGEE has now released the screenshots below which show the DOOGEE S60 scoring 61,389 on AnTuTu. A decent score when compared to other rugged and affordable devices.

Part of the reason for the DOOGEE S60 being a device that is more performance-based is its inclusion of a MediaTek Helio P25 processor. One which looks to ensure that the level of performance on offer is stable and reliable. Although, the processor is just one aspect of the equation as DOOGEE draws on comparisons between the DOOGEE S60, the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 and the CAT Cat S60, to further highlight the difference in specs between the DOOGEE S60 and these other rugged devices. The results of which can be seen below, taken from Kimovil.

To further expand on the specs on offer with the DOOGEE S60, this is a smartphone which features a 5.2-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the DOOGEE, S60 comes loaded with 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and as mentioned – powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor (clocking at 2.5 GHz). Other features on offer include a 21-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, the option to expand the storage via microSD card (up to 128GB), and Android 7.0 (Nougat). Of course, as this is a rugged phone, it is also one which comes packing a fairly substantial battery, which in this case comes in at a 5,580 mAh capacity. So this really is quite the feature-packed smartphone, considering it is a rugged phone first and foremost. Likewise, its price is more in line with what you might find from affordable rugged phones as the DOOGEE S60 can currently be picked up for about $269.99. Along with the choice of Black, Silver, and Gold color options.