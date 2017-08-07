DOOGEE BL5000 Shown Off In New Official Unboxing Video

The DOOGEE BL5000 is one of the latest smartphones to come from DOOGEE, and one which looks to place its focus on offering extended levels of usage between charges, due to the inclusion of a 5,050 mAh battery. However, there is a lot more on offer with this smartphone and to showcase some of those additional features DOOGEE has now released an official BL5000 unboxing video. One of the aspects which DOOGEE does highlight in the video is the curved nature of the BL5000. After all, this is a smartphone which boasts 8 curves, resulting in the smartphone appearing more curved all over. For example, in addition to the curved corners, the design also sees both the front and back panels curving as well. Adding to its aesthetic qualities, the BL5000 also comes with a wave-like finish to its rear casing.

As mentioned, this is a smartphone that does look to offer heightened battery performance thanks to the included 5,050 mAh capacity battery. However, DOOGEE does also position this as a fast charging device. One which can see its larger than usual battery fully recharged in 2-3 hours. Resulting in a device that is not only designed to last longer than usual, but also recharge quickly when needed. Although, for those who are in need of an even greater capacity smartphone, it is worth noting that DOOGEE also has a BL7000 model on the way. This is an upcoming smartphone from DOOGEE and one which sees the battery capacity coming in at 7,060 mAh. This is also a smartphone which will likely be positioned as more of a luxury smartphone, due to its mixture of leather and metal. As shown below.

As for the rest of the DOOGEE BL5000 main specs however, this is a smartphone that is loaded with a 5.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the BL5000 is loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek 6750T octa-core processor (clocking at 1.5 GHz). Cameras come in the form of a dual rear camera setup, comprised of two 13-megapixel cameras, as well as an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. As well as a number of camera-centric features and modes, such as blur, face beauty, mono, panorama and pro modes. A sample photo taken by the BL5000 can be seen below.

Other features on offer include a fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE support, dual-SIM support, expandable storage support, and Android 7.0 (Nougat) out of the box. In terms of availability, the DOOGEE BL5000 is now available to pre-order online and is currently priced at $139.99. Those interested in knowing more can check out the full DOOGEE BL5000 unboxing video below.