DOOGEE BL5000 Compared To The Xiaomi Mi Max 2

The DOOGEE BL5000 and the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 have one specific feature in common – they both intend to solve the issue of daily battery depletion. Both smartphones look to combat the issue by ensuring their respective devices comes with a battery capacity sufficient enough to last throughout the day, and possibly even two days. In fact, both the DOOGEE BL5000 and the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 come with near-identical battery capacities, which makes the two devices somewhat comparable and especially for those looking for a ‘big battery’ smartphone.

Up first is the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, this is a smartphone that comes with a fairly substantial 6.44-inch sized display, which firmly places this smartphone in the upper echelons of the phablet sector. Inside, this is a device that comes loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC. Cameras come in the form of a 12-megapixel rear camera along with a 5-megapixel front facing camera. In the battery department, the Mi Max 2 comes loaded with a 5,030 mAh battery. As for the DOOGEE BL5000, this is a smartphone that comes loaded with a 5.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the DOOGEE BL5000 comes packed with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek 6750T octa-core processor. On the camera side of things, the DOOGEE BL5000 sports a dual rear camera configuration, consisting of two 13-megapixel cameras, along with an 8-megapixel front facing camera. As for the battery, the DOOGEE BL5000 comes loaded with a 5,050 mAh battery.

So on a direct spec comparison there are some clear differences between the two models. While the Mi Max 2 offers a larger display, the DOOGEE BL5000 offers more camera-centric features due to the inclusion of two rear cameras. Although their battery capacities are near-identical, their charging rates do differ slightly as the Mi Max 2 comes equipped with 9V/2A fast charge technology, compared to the DOOGEE BL5000’s 12V/2A support. Another notable difference of course, is the price. As the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 costs anywhere up to $300, while the DOOGEE BL5000 is priced at less than half the cost of the Mi Max 2 – as it is currently available for $139.99. In fact, via Banggood, not only is the DOOGEE BL5000 available for $139.99, but it also comes bundled with a free pair of VR glasses and a phone holder. More details on that promotion through the link below. While those looking to find out more about the DOOGEE BL5000 might want to check out an official unboxing video and a battery test video, both of which can be seen below.