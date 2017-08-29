DOOGEE BL5000 & BL7000 Sport Huge Batteries & Fast Charging

If you’re in the market for a big battery smartphone, there are quite a few options out there, including the OUKITEL BL5000 and BL7000. Both of these phones pack in rather big batteries, and both of them are currently on a significant discount over at AliExpress, as part of the company’s flash sale. The OUKITEL BL5000 comes with a 5,050mAh battery, while the BL7000 packs in a 7.060mAh battery unit. These two smartphones are currently priced at $139.99 and $159.99 over at AliExpress, respectively.

Now, DOOGEE claims that the DOOGEE BL7000’s 7,060mAh unit can provide you with 38 days of standby time, and 20 hours of HD video playback. Now, that is actually quite possible, as the DOOGEE BL7000 comes with the MT6750T SoC by MediaTek, which is the company’s budget 64-bit octa-core SoC, and is not that power hungry. The BL7000, in addition to the aforementioned battery, sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. This phone also comes with a dual camera setup on the back, while you’re also getting 12V / 2A fast charging here, so that you can recharge that 7,060mAh unit without an issue. The DOOGEE BL5000, on the other hand, is a bit cheaper than the BL7000, and it also looks considerably different. The phone is curved on all sides, more or less, while its power / lock, volume up and volume down buttons lie on the right.

The DOOGEE BL5000 also sports a 5.5-inch fullHD display, like the BL7000, and it is also fueled by the MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit octa-core processor. The phone includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and it comes with the same 13-megapixel dual camera setup on the back. Charging is also the same as on the BL7000, these two phones do look a bit different, but aside from the battery, their internals are quite similar. Battery life is quite important, and DOOGEE claims that you can get 40 percent of battery in only 20 minutes of charging on the DOOGEE BL7000, which is not bad considering this is a 7,060mAh battery we’re talking about. All in all, if battery life is important to you, and you’re not looking to spend a fortune on a smartphone, the DOOGEE BL5000 and BL7000 are now on sale.