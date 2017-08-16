DJI & OnePlus Launch Back To School Bundles Starting At $342

A new school year is just around the corner and OnePlus is getting ready for it with a new partnership with DJI, offering four consumer electronics bundles for a limited period. The bundles range in price from $342 to $1,028 and unsurprisingly combine products from both DJI and OnePlus. Interested customers have to purchase their desired bundle through the official OnePlus website where they will get an exclusive coupon to get the accompanying DJI products from the manufacturer’s own online shop.

The cheapest bundle, priced at $342, is called the “Everyday Adventures Bundle” and includes the DJI OSMO Mobile handheld gimbal and a OnePlus-branded travel backpack, available in Space Black and Morandi Gray color options. The backpack is designed to be durable thanks to its military-grade fabric which should easily handle the daily wear-and-tear, and it comes with 12 pockets on the inside to hold various items for school. The laptop compartment can fit computers with 15-inch screens, the company said. At $538, the “Take to the Sky Bundle” includes the same OnePlus travel backpack, this time paired with the DJI Spark. The drone is typically available in a number of color options, but this bundle only offers the Alpine White variant and doesn’t include a remote control unit.

A more expensive “Capture Your Life Bundle” costs $724, offering the latest OnePlus 5 flagship smartphone and the DJI OSMO Mobile handheld. Available color options for the smartphone include Slate Gray, Midnight Black, and Soft Gold, but the 128GB Midnight Black option brings the price of the bundle up to $780. This bundle aims to offer “crisp and smooth video-recording at the press of a button,” according to the Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer. Lastly, the priciest bundle DJI and OnePlus are offering is called the “Reach New Heights Bundle” and it comes in at $1,028, packing the OnePlus travel backpack and the more high-end DJI Mavic Pro drone which can record 4K videos. The DJI Mavic Pro can fly for up to 27 minutes at a time at 65kmh (40mph) and features a powerful 12-megapixel camera with a 3-axis gimbal. Separately, OnePlus is also offering discounts of 25 and 30 percent on a number of its own bundles.