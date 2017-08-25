DJ Koh Talks About Galaxy Note 8’s Battery, Sales, And More

Samsung Mobile’s Chief, DJ Koh, got interviewed by The Investor, a Korea-based news site. During this interview, DJ Koh answered a number of rather interesting questions, though a couple of them stand out, that’s for sure. The most interesting question, arguably, is about the Galaxy Note 8’s battery size, as it comes with a smaller battery than the Galaxy Note 7, which, truth be told, had huge issues due to its battery. The Galaxy Note 7 shipped with a 3,500mAh battery pack, while the Galaxy Note 8 includes a 3,300mAh battery. DJ Koh said that there are a couple of reasons why Samsung was able to use a smaller battery in the Galaxy Note 8, including the fact that the Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 are 10nm chips, and are more efficient because of it. He also mentioned that users are able to adjust their battery use based on their smartphone usage patterns, which also makes the battery more efficiency, and DJ Koh also says that the phone will maintain more than 95 percent of battery capacity even if you use the phone over two years.

When asked about the Galaxy Note 8 sales, as in how many units is the company expected to sell, DJ Koh said that he expects Samsung to sell over 11 million Galaxy Note 8 units, as the company was able to sell 11 million Galaxy Note 5 handsets, and is looking to break that record with the Galaxy Note 8. DJ Koh also confirmed that the Galaxy S8 is, at the moment, selling 15 percent better than the Galaxy S7, both Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 variants are included in this calculation, of course. Samsung’s Chief also confirmed that Samsung has important plans for China, the company replaced its China business chief earlier this year, and is looking to hire more local retailers in order to sell more products, though Samsung is in no hurry to ‘attack’ the Chinese market. It’s also worth noting that the Chinese language is coming to the company’s Bixby AI assistant, which is something Chinese consumers have been waiting for.

On top of everything we’ve mentioned, DJ Koh also commented on critics regarding the Galaxy Note 8, which are saying that the Galaxy Note 8 does not come with a ‘wow’ factor. DJ Koh says that you can never please everyone, every person demands something else, and he also said that the company took customer surveys into account while planning for the Galaxy Note 8. Samsung mentioned the Galaxy Note 7 at the beginning of the Galaxy Note 8 event, and by doing that, owned up to its mistakes, which is exactly what the company wanted to do, according to DJ Koh. He says that Samsung is not trying to run from its mistakes, but learn from them, and improve its products.