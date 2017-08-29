Diesel Debuts ‘On Full Guard’ Smartwatch Collection

Diesel on Tuesday announced a new smartwatch collection in the form of the Diesel On Full Guard lineup, adding that the model DZT2002 is available for purchase as of today. Macy’s will be retailing the unit exclusively until September 25, which is when more online shops and Diesel itself will start selling it, the company said. The collection will boast five outsized styles and eight straps in total, with devices having a $325 price tag.

Simultaneously with the release of the new smartwatch series, Diesel is also introducing the Diesel T-ON-I wearable app, short for “Time, Organizing, Notification, and Intelligence.” The tool is primarily meant to serve notifications by syncing with your Android or iOS smartphone and reminding you about your agenda, weather, and other important information. Diesel T-ON-I users will be able to customize their experience by specifically instructing their app to only serve them with particular types of notifications, in addition to having the app wake them up, the firm said, adding that the service is set to launch on all Diesel On Full Guard on October 25. Older models will receive the app via an over-the-air (OTA) update, whereas the new ones are likely to run Diesel T-ON-I out of the box.

All of the newly announced smartwatches run Android Wear 2.0 out of the box and are powered by the Snapdragon Wear 2100 system-on-chip (SoC), a Qualcomm-made silicon designed exclusively for contemporary Internet-enabled wearables. The Diesel On Full Guard series is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones, though the fact that it features Android Wear 2.0 also means that the new devices are capable of standalone operation. The Breganze, Italy-based fashion and consumer electronics firm has yet to list all of the stores that will be carrying its latest products come late September, though more details on the matter should be available shortly. The newly announced lineup boasts customizable watch faces that are exclusive to it and its design encompasses component colors, colored crystals, and technical printing. Consumers will be provided with a choice between three custom dials to begin with, after which they’ll be able to further customize their devices, Diesel said. All of the Diesel On Full Guard smartwatches also ship with exclusive Dial filters and should cater to a wide variety of consumers, with the company being set to showcase them at this year’s IFA which is scheduled to start on Friday, September 1.