Details Of A Motorola Concept Phone From 2012 Leaked

Details of a Motorola concept phone from 2012 have leaked online. Concepts and mockups are an important part of the process of creating a product, and every company has them. Pre-drawn designs are especially important in the mobile phone industry as, if you don’t have a design drawn up, you can’t move on to the next stage in creating the product. The Motorola Moto Swift was a concept phone from the 2012/2013 era that never left the 2-dimensional world, and a prototype for the device was never created.

The Moto Swift was going to be a mid-range or low-end smartphone intended for the Latin-American and Asian markets and since this concept was created in 2012 or 2013, the specifications aren’t particularly impressive compared to today’s standards. The Moto Swift was going to have a 4.3-inch FWVGA display, An 8-megapixel camera with the ability to shoot 1080p video. The device was also set to have Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich out of the box with Motorola’s MotoBlur skin running on top. In terms of the device’s actual size, the Moto Swift’s dimensions were going to be 128.6 x 67.45 x 9.4mm. On the chin of the device are the capacitive keys which act as the phone’s back, home, and overview (multitasking) buttons. Also, they do not appear to be backlit in the leaked concept images.

The Moto Swift’s design is on par with other devices that Motorola was releasing during that time, such as the Atrix 2 or the Droid 4, and If you look a little closer, the Moto Swift looks somewhat like the original Moto G, the back of the device more than anything else. On the back of the device under the red accented camera and its flash is a shiny silver circle with Motorola’s signature M logo inside. On the right side of the device, there is some more red accenting going on with what appears to be a circular power button and with the two other buttons on the same side. Also, in the leaked renders of the Moto Swift, Motorola describes the phone’s design as Uni-Body and seamless as well as harmonically crafted. Interestingly enough, this is just one of likely a number of concept devices that were never released by Motorola. Back in July, a device concept from 2012 called the Motorola SPLICE surfaced online boasting a durable build and a style evocative of the DROID lineup.