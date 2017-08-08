Deezer Integrates Google Home Into Its Music Streaming Tool

Music streaming provider Deezer has just added a Google Home support to its Android app in a bid to help users play and listen to music by using voice command. With the integration of the Google Assistant-powered smart speaker into the Internet-based music streaming service, listeners can now start using Deezer in a hands-free mode and customize their music experience by just telling the smart assistant the songs that they would want to hear.

Users will also be able to instruct Google Assistant to play their personal Flow sound track, provided they have already created an account with Deezer so that the personal assistant will be able to automatically recognize their voice. Deezer’s support for Google Home will start rolling out initially in France and Germany, with plans to release the feature in the United Kingdom, United States, Australia and Canada in the later part of 2017. Keep in mind, though, that only Deezer users in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia will be able to use the voice recognition tool, and it remains unclear whether the feature will be rolled out to other territories. With this new integration between Google Home and Deezer, anyone in your household who uses Deezer can also play Flow sound tracks, with the music streaming service offering an unlimited access to millions of contents that you can search and play through voice command. That means it is now easier to find a specific sound track, artist, album or playlist from a large repository of content in Deezer with the help of Google Home.

Riad Hawa, vice president for hardware partnerships at Deezer, said the company’s partnership with Google aims to provide a listening experience to users that is aided by voice control, while hinting at future improvements to its platform that are intended to boost the personalization aspect of the music streaming service. Deezer’s move to integrate with Google Home comes right on time as the use of voice-enabled speakers continue to proliferate in the United States, at least, according to a recent ReportLinker survey. The music streaming company is expected to add more personalization and voice control-enabled features to its service in the future.