Deal: YI Lite 4K Action Camera for $79 w/ Code – 8/28/17

YI Technology’s Lite Action Camera has just seen a price drop from its regular price of $99 on Amazon to just $79.99 thanks to a coupon code. That’s good enough for a 20% discount, and a pretty great price for a 4K action camera. You’ll need to use the promo code VY5FUXE7 at checkout to get this price.

The YI Lite Action Camera is capable of shooting in 4K, but what really makes it stand out is just how lightweight and cheap it really is. It uses the Sony IMX106 sensor for taking photos and capturing video. It can do 4K at 15fps, 1080p at 30fps and at 60fps, so you’ll get some great slow-motion in 1080p, but it is great to have that option of shooting in 4K on this camera. The battery that is included is good enough for shooting around 130 minutes of video – or just over two hours. It does also have 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi capabilities, so you should be able to connect to it pretty easily – there’s also Bluetooth support.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime's free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast.

