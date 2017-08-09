Deal: Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 (SM-G950U) for $539 – 8/9/17

The Samsung Galaxy S8, the SM-G950U model, is currently on sale over on eBay. This is an unlocked smartphone, which means it will work on GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile in the US. Unfortunately, those on CDMA carriers like Sprint and Verizon are out of luck. This is the international model and it’s just $539.99, which is $40 less than the sale price at Amazon, B&H Photo and other retailers right now. This is also a brand new, model and not a refurbished unit.

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 is this year’s best phone so far. It sports a 18.5:9 aspect ratio display which allowed Samsung to use a 5.8-inch display in the body of a 5.2-inch smartphone like the Galaxy S7 from last year. That display is still Quad HD, at 2880×1440 resolution, and it’s powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor which is the latest and greatest from Samsung. That is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage along with a micro SD card slot for expanding that storage. This is all powered by a 3000mAh battery that is non-removable, but it does last the entire day and then some, so that’s good to hear and see.

eBay does offer up free expedited shipping on this Galaxy S8, and it ships from the US. So those of you in the US should see it at your doorstep in just a few short days. This is going to be a great smartphone for taking back to school, since it has all of the latest and greatest tech inside, and it’s actually a fairly decent price right now. It’s unclear how long this price will be available for the Galaxy S8, so pick it up while supplies last.