Deal: UE BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speaker for $99 w/ Code – 8/16/17

The UE BOOM 2, which is one of the most popular 360-degree speaker available right now, is seeing a pretty big discount over at A4C. It’s listed as $199, which is its regular price. However with the promo code SUMMER50, you get an extra 50% off of the regular price, bringing the price down to just $99.98. Which makes this speaker an absolute steal for anyone looking for a new speaker. Unfortunately, it’s only available for the Blue Camo model, other colors are not compatible with this promo code.

UE BOOM 2 is a 360-degree speaker from Ultimate Ears, which is a subsidiary of Logitech. It is a waterproof speaker and has a 15-hour runtime, which is pretty good for a Bluetooth speaker. On top of that, it also has support for Google Assistant and now Amazon Alexa (Alexa just got added this week, actually). If you are wanting to really create a fun time outside, you can pick up multiple UE BOOM 2’s and pair them together, and really fill the backyard up with sound. Which is pretty impressive. This is all done by the UE BOOM app which is available on both Android and iOS.

A4C does not charge taxes on orders. There is free flat rate shipping, but if you want it sooner, you will have to pay a bit more. This will depend on the zip code you put in, as the further it needs to travel, the more it’s going to cost. Make sure to use the promo code SUMMER50 at checkout to get your 50% off of the UE BOOM 2.