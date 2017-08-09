Deal: Sony Xperia XZ Premium for $699 – 8/9/17

Today, Amazon is offering up $100 off of the new Sony Xperia XZ Premium. This smartphone debuted at Mobile World Congress earlier this year, and launched in the US as an unlocked phone this summer for $799. Now Amazon has dropped that to $699, and this is also the first price drop for the unlocked Xperia XZ Premium so far.

The Xperia XZ Premium is Sony’s latest flagship smartphone, sporting a 5.5-inch 4K display (the resolution is 4K, but it only operates in 4K when it’s showing 4K content, otherwise it’s in 1080p to conserve battery), powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is a micro SD card slot available for expanding that storage as well, if you should need a bit more room. This is the dual-SIM model which is great for those that travel often. There is a non-removable 3230mAh battery inside powering the Xperia XZ Premium.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

