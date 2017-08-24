Deal: SONOS PLAYBAR Comes With a $40 Credit & 6 Months Amazon Music for $697 – 8/24/17

The SONOS PLAYBAR isn’t technically on sale right now, but Amazon has tossed in quite a few goodies to make it a pretty compelling buy, as if it wasn’t one already. The SONOS PLAYBAR currently comes with a $40 Amazon Gift Card, as well as 6 months of Amazon Music for free. And that comes in at its regular price of $697 – although that is actually about $2 down from the price at other retailers.

SONOS is pretty popular for its speakers and audio equipment and the PLAYBAR is one of its most popular models. This one is a soundbar that can be added to your entertainment system and it’ll work great for playing some incredible sound and even giving you surround sound in your man cave. The PLAYBAR has some pretty powerful audio, but if that wasn’t enough, there is also the ability to pair it with some of SONOS other products like the PLAY:1 or the SUB to really fill the room with sound.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime