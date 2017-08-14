Deal: Select Fitbit Fitness Trackers Discounted, Up to 25% – 8/14/17

Fitbit has discounted its popular fitness trackers on Amazon for the month of August. These include the Alta, Alta HR, Blaze, Charge 2 and Flex 2, as well as replacement bands for them all. These all match all-time lows for each product. The Alta is now $99, down from $129. The Alta HR and Charge 2 are marked down to $129, from $149. The Blaze is marked from $199 to $149 and the Flex 2 sees a big price decrease from $99 to $59.

All of these fitness trackers can track your activity, sleep and calories tracked. The Blaze, Alta HR and Charge 2 all have heart rate monitors to help you see how far you are pushing yourself in your workouts. The Alta and Flex 2 are both waterproof, but the Flex 2 is the only one that is pool proof. Meaning that you can wear it in the pool, and it can actually track your swimming, which is a rather unique feature to be honest. Also on sale are a number of replacement bands. The Flex 2 Bangle is $89.95, Alta and Alta HR bands are $29, the Fitbit Blaze 2 replacement band is $64 and the Charge 2 replacement bands are $69.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime