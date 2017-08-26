Deal: Save Up To 40% On Anker Charging Products – Today Only!

Today, and today only, a number of Anker’s most popular charging products are on sale – up to 40% off. These include some of Anker’s best selling wall chargers, desktop hubs, battery packs and USB cables, all of which are on sale and the sale ends at midnight.

Included in today’s sale is the Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000 which is priced at $19.49. The Anker PowerPort+ 5 with USB-C is priced at just $33.99. There’s also the PowerPort Speed 4 which has Quick Charge 3.0 included, and that is priced at $17.99. Anker has their PowerLine+ USB-C cable and a three pack of Lightning cables on sale for $10.49 and $21.99 respectively. And finally, the PowerCore II Slim 10000mAh battery pack is on sale, this one is priced at $23.99. Making it a great battery pack to take on the go with you since it is slim, but unfortunately it only has PowerIQ and not Quick Charge 3.0 inside.

These are also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime