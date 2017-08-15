Deal: Save Up To 30% on Logitech PC Accessories – Today Only!

Today, Amazon has filled its Gold Box Deal of the Day with goodies from Logitech. You’ll find a number of different PC Accessories from Logitech on sale today, and they are up to 30% off of their regular price. Things like mice, keyboards, webcams and even speakers are on sale in this Gold Box Deal. But remember that these prices are good today only and end at midnight PST.

Included in this Gold Box are things like the Logitech MX Anywhere 2 mouse, which is currently $39.99. That usually goes for $79.99. There’s also the MX Master which is currently $49.99. Not to mention the very popular C920 webcam that is just $46.84 right now. The Mk520 combo of a wireless mouse and keyboard is also part of this deal, coming in at just $27.75 and much more. Be sure to check out the link below to see all of the products that are part of this Gold Box Deal of the Day from Amazon today, and today only.

These are also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

