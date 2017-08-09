Deal: Samsung Gear VR w/ Controller for $112 – 8/9/17

The newest version of the Samsung Gear VR is currently discounted about 25%, over on Amazon. Coming in at just $112 right now. That’s not quite the lowest it has ever been, but it is pretty close. The Gear VR was announced back in February ahead of the Galaxy S8 launch in March. And it retails for $129, and rarely drops in price. So now’s a great time to pick one up.

Samsung Gear VR comes with a controller this time around, to make it easier to play games and navigate through the virtual world. It does come with an adapter so it will work with older Samsung devices. It’s compatible with the Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus. With the Gear VR, you’ll be able to experience a slew of different virtual reality games as well as watching videos in 360-degrees. On top of that, the Gear VR does also run on Oculus’ platform, allowing you to use a ton of great, high-quality games.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

