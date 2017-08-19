Deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 9.7 for $519 – 8/19/17

Today, Woot is selling off a number of Galaxy Tab S3 9.7’s for just $519. This is down from its regular price of just $599. Which makes it one of the very few price drops since the device went on sale earlier this year. Woot is also offering up a $20 Google Play credit for all purchases of the Galaxy Tab S3 9.7, making this a bit sweeter of a deal.

The Galaxy Tab S3 9.7 is Samsung’s latest flagship tablet. This has a 9.7-inch Super AMOLED display. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage as well. Additionally, it has audio that is tuned by AKG, which gives the user a great audio experience, especially when watching movies and such. Since Samsung now owns HARMAN, the company behind AKG, it makes sense that Samsung would include its tech in the Galaxy Tab S3.

There’s free shipping and no taxes here on the Galaxy Tab S3 9.7, so you’re paying $519 out the door. This is only available until around midnight tonight, or until it’s sold out. It’ll likely sell pretty quickly, so if you are interested in picking up the Galaxy Tab S3 9.7, you’ll want to do soon, as it’s unclear how many units are actually available.