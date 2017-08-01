Deal: Samsung Galaxy S7 for $215 w/ Code – 8/1/17

eBay is currently offering up the Samsung Galaxy S7 for its lowest price ever, that’s just $215. It’s actually $239, but right now with eBay’s own back to school promo code, you can get an extra 10% off, which brings the price down further to just $215. Make sure to use the code PCOLLEGE10 at checkout.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 is a great smartphone from Samsung, even though it was announced last year, it’s still a great choice. It sports a 5.2-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It also has a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera with a 3000mAh battery inside which will keep it going all day long. Now this particular model of the Galaxy S7 is the AT&T one, which means that it will work with GSM networks since it is unlocked. Unfortunately, those on Verizon and Sprint will be out of luck when it comes to this model. Currently, at the time of writing this, the Galaxy S7 is only available in Black Onyx.

eBay offers free shipping on this Galaxy S7 and there is also no taxes here. Making this great deal even better. This is a great smartphone to take back to school with you this year as well.