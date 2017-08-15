Deal: Samsung Chromebook Plus for $419, Chromebook Pro for $499 – 8/15/17

Samsung’s latest Chromebooks are currently on sale over on Amazon. The Chromebook Plus is available for just $419, which takes $30 off of its regular price. And the Chromebook Pro is available for $499, which takes $50 off of its regular price. These prices match the all-time low for both models, and would make a great laptop replacement for the upcoming school year.

The Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro are mostly the same, aside from the processor inside. The Chromebook Plus is running on an ARM-based Rockchip processor, while the Chromebook Pro has the Intel Core M3 inside. Both models do have 4GB of RAM, with a 12.3-inch 2400×1600 resolution touchscreen available. There is also 32GB of SSD storage in each model. Both of these do have support for Android apps and games and having that touchscreen is also great for using these Android apps. Samsung has also included a S Pen with both Chromebooks, allowing users to use the S Pen for doing things like taking notes and drawing on the Chromebook Plus and Pro.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

