Deal: Samsung Chromebook Plus for $399 – 8/2/17

B&H Photo currently has the Samsung Chromebook Plus for just $399, that’s $50 off of its regular price, and it also marks the first price drop for the Chromebook Plus since it launched earlier this year. This price drop is only for a limited time though, as B&H Photo notes that this price is good until August 5th, which is this Saturday, so you only have a few days to pick it up.

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is the “cheaper” of the two Chromebooks that Samsung unveiled at CES earlier this year. This one runs on an ARM processor, it does have a 12.5-inch touchscreen that can be folded back and used like a tablet. Not to mention there is also 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage available in the form of an SSD. This is going to make the Chromebook Plus faster and perform better. Additionally, the Chromebook Plus does also have a S Pen included, which is going to make it easier to use some drawing apps or note-taking apps, which is useful since Android apps are compatible with this Chromebook.

B&H Photo is offering up free expedited shipping on the Samsung Chromebook Plus, which is great to see. There’s also no taxes, unless you live in the state of New Jersey or New York, the other 48 states are tax free, also good to see. Remember that you’ll need to take advantage of this by August 5th.