Deal: Refurbished Samsung Gear Fit2 for just $89.99 – 8/29/17

Woot! is currently offering up a refurbished Gear Fit2 fitness tracker for just $89.99. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the Gear Fit2 so far, even for a refurbished version. Which makes this a great deal.

The Gear Fit2 is a fitness tracker that Samsung debuted last year, and it’s great for tracking all of your fitness activities throughout the day. It can track your steps taken, calories burned, sleep and so much more. It is also connected to your smartphone, so it is able to send you notifications from your smartphone over to your wrist, negating the need of having a smartwatch in addition to the Gear Fit2, which is also a good thing. The Gear Fit2 does have a curved AMOLED display, which looks great on your wrist, but since it is an AMOLED display, it can be always on without worrying about the battery dying sooner than you’d like it too. Samsung says that the battery should last you around 4-6 days, depending on your usage, which is about the average for a fitness tracker these days.

Woot! is selling these right now in all three colors – black, blue and pink. There is free shipping and no taxes. It’s unclear how long these will be in stock, as these do typically sell out fairly quickly. Woot! is quoting that these should ship next week, which is a bit slow, but shipping is at least free. So there’s that.