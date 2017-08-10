Deal: Moto G5 Plus 32GB (Without Ads) for $179 – 8/10/17

The Moto G5 Plus is on sale once again. It wasn’t too long ago that it had dropped to $179 for the 32GB model and $229 for the 64GB model. But this time around, it’s only the 32GB model that’s on sale, and it’s just $179, matching its all-time low price.

Moto G5 Plus was announced earlier this year, so it is Moto’s latest in the G series. It sports a 5.2-inch Full HD display, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. If 32GB isn’t enough, there is a micro SD card slot available for expanding that storage, up to an additional 256GB. There’s also a 3000mAh battery inside which will keep the Moto G5 Plus running all day. If not, there is Quick Charge 3.0 inside which will allow you to quickly recharge the Moto G5 Plus when your day isn’t yet finished. The Moto G5 Plus is available in Lunar Gray and Fine Gold.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

