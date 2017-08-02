Deal: Moto G5 Plus 32GB for $200, 64GB for $250 – 8/2/17

B&H Photo is also discounting the Moto G5 Plus right now, bringing it down to just $200 for the 32GB model or $250 for the 64GB model. That is $30 and $50 off of their respective prices, this is also the lowest price for the Moto G5 Plus, even cheaper than the Amazon Prime Exclusive models which have ads included.

The Moto G5 Plus sports a 5.2-inch full HD display, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor, with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is also a micro SD card slot for expanding storage and Adoptable Storage is available. There’s a non-removable 3000mAh battery inside, which will keep your smartphone running all day long, and there’s Quick Charge 3.0 available for quickly recharging that battery if needed. The Moto G5 Plus is available in Lunar Gray as well as Fine Gold. Both smartphones are available unlocked and will work on all four US carriers, that includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon, since it does support both GSM and CDMA networks.

B&H Photo offers up free expedited shipping on the Moto G5 Plus, so depending on where you live in the country, it could be at your doorstep as soon as tomorrow. The Moto G5 Plus does not have taxes, unless you are in New Jersey or New York. Finally, this price is only good through Friday, August 4th, so you’ll need to act on it quickly.