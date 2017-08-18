Deal: Moto G4 Plus 64GB for $185 – 8/18/17

B&H Photo is currently running a sale on one of the best smartphones from 2016, and that’s the Moto G4 Plus. This is the 64GB model and it’s currently priced at $185. It retailed for $299 at launch and lately has been around $249. This is also the lowest price it has been since the device launched, making it a great time to pick it up.

The Moto G4 Plus is the higher-end of the three Moto G4 smartphones that Motorola unveiled last year. This is the 64GB model which also comes with 4GB of RAM and runs on the Snapdragon 625 processor. There is also a 3000mAh battery inside which will last you all day and then some. Since the Snapdragon 625 is inside, it will also feature Quick Charge 3.0, so you can quickly charge up the Moto G4 Plus if you do need more juice. It also has a 5.5-inch Full HD display, which looks pretty good actually. This is the North American model, which means it works with all four US carriers – including Verizon and Sprint. On top of that, it appears that only the white version is on sale right now. The black one has a price of $199 – which is still quite good.

B&H Photo is offering up free shipping here, so you’ll get it early next week. The Moto G4 Plus does not have any taxes unless you live in the state of New York or New Jersey. You can pick it up from the link below.