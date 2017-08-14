Deal: Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse for $69 – 8/14/17

One of Logitech’s newest mice, the MX Anywhere 2S, is currently on sale for the first time. Amazon has it listed for $69.80, which is $10 off of its regular price of $79.99, making it the lowest ever. Of course, that is also because this is the first time it has been marked down since it was released a couple months ago.

The Logitech MX Anywhere 2S is a Bluetooth mouse, that can also be used with the included dongle if your computer does not have Bluetooth. This mouse can be used with virtually any operating system. It can actually remember up to three devices at a time, and you can use two machines at the same time with this mouse, and what makes it even more interesting is the fact that you are able to copy something from one machine to the other using this mouse. Which is indeed a very cool feature for the MX Anywhere 2S. It’s a somewhat small mouse, which makes it great for travel, hence the “anywhere” in its name.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime's free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast.

