Deal: LG Watch Style for $108 w/ Code – 8/15/17

The LG Watch Style has hit a new all-time low. It’s currently on sale for $134.99 over at eBay, however thanks to the promo code PSCHOOL20, customers can save an additional 20% off of the price, the price drops to $107.99 with that promo code. Making it an absolute steal for a new smartwatch.

LG Watch Style is one of the two new smartwatches LG debuted with Android Wear 2.0 earlier this year. The Watch Style, as you can tell by the name, is more about style over functionality. The LG Watch Style sports a round display, the Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage. This smartwatch is an Android Wear 2.0 device, which means users are able to enjoy features like Android Pay, so that you can use your wrist to pay for items without pulling out your wallet. It also has the Google Assistant on-board, so you can ask Google all sorts of things, and even tell the Google Assistant to turn on or off the lights in your home – if you have compatible smart lights.

eBay is offering up free expedited shipping on the LG Watch Style, however it is important to remember here that the LG Watch Style is in a limited quantity, so if you are interested in picking one up, you’ll want to do it quickly. eBay estimates that it should arrive as soon as Thursday, August 17th. There’s also no taxes on this purchase. The promo code, PSCHOOL20 can be used on a number of other products, and that expires tomorrow at midnight.