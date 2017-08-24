Deal: iClever Quick Charge 3.0 USB Wall Charger for $17 w/ Code – 8/24/17

iClever currently has its Quick Charge 3.0 USB wall charger on sale over on Amazon for just $16.99 with promo code. This is down from its regular price of just $21.99, so while it’s not a huge discount, it’s still worth jumping on. Remember that you’ll need to use the promo code ICWALL04 at checkout.

This wall charger from iClever has three ports, however only one has Quick Charge 3.0 (they are marked), while the other two uses iClever’s SmartID technology to charge up your device quickly. Basically, in layman’s terms, SmartID works with the device that is plugged in to determine how much juice it can handle and takes things from there. Quick Charge 3.0 is a technology licensed by Qualcomm and it can charge compatible devices pretty quickly, going from 0 to 80% in about 35 minutes. Now it is also compatible with Quick Charge 2.0, 1.0 and even conventional charging. So if your device is not compatible with Quick Charge 3.0, you can still plug it in and there won’t be any issues.

