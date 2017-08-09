Deal: Huawei Mate 9 for $489 – 8/9/17

The Huawei Mate 9 – with Alexa support – is currently on sale right now for just $489, which is nearly $110 off of its regular priced. This smartphone is Huawei’s current phablet flagship device, and was announced last year. It has dropped in price before, but never below $500. So now’s a great time to pick one up.

Huawei Mate 9 sports a large 5.9-inch Full HD display, powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 960 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a micro SD card slot inside for expanding that storage. There is a 4000mAh battery inside which will keep the Huawei Mate 9 powered up and running all day long and then some. On top of that, it has a dual-camera setup thanks to Huawei’s partner Leica. So there’s a 20-megapixel black and white or monochrome sensor and then a 12-megapixel color sensor, which allows for taking some great looking pictures, and the larger camera allows for grabbing more depth information and giving users that Bokeh effect that you normally get only from a DSLR.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime's free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast.

