Deal: Huawei Mate 9 for $449 – 8/16/17

The Huawei Mate 9 has seen some price cuts as of late, and now Amazon has dropped the price even further. The Huawei Mate 9 is now available for just $449.99, which is the lowest it has ever been. And that is also $150 off of its regular price. Making this a great time to pick up the Mate 9, especially if you’re headed back to school and need a new phone with great battery life.

Huawei’s Mate 9 sports a 5.9-inch Full HD 1080p display, powered by the Kirin 960 processor, there’s also 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage inside. Huawei has included a micro SD card slot, so you can add even more storage if needed. This is all powered by Android Nougat as well as a non-removable 4000mAh battery. That battery is sure to get you through the full day and then some without needing to stop to recharge. However, if you do, you’ll be able to charge this one up pretty quickly. While it does not sport Quick Charge 3.0, it does have its own Quick Charge feature, and if you use the included charger, the 4000mAh battery will be fully charged in under 2 hours.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

