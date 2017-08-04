Deal: Honor 8 32GB for just $259 – 8/4/17

Today, Amazon is taking $140 off of the regular price of the Honor 8. That brings the smartphone on down to just $259. That’s not a bad price at all for this device. This is for the 32GB model, and it’s available in all three colors – white, blue and black.

The Honor 8 sports a 5.2-inch Full HD display, powered by the Kirin 955 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There is a micro SD card slot available for expanding that storage, should you need it. Honor is also using a dual-camera setup on the Honor 8, which consists of two 12-megapixel sensors, a black and white sensor and then a color sensor. This allows the Honor 8 to get some great looking bokeh pictures (bokeh is the term for having a blurred background). The Honor 8 is also powered by a 3000mAh battery which can get you through a full day and then some.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime