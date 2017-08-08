Deal: Google Pixel XL Smartphone, 32GB for $399 – 8/8/17

The Google Pixel XL is currently on sale over at eBay, coming in at just $399. Now this is a Verizon model, but it is unlocked, which means it will work on GSM carriers like T-Mobile and Sprint, however it won’t work on other CDMA carriers like Sprint, unfortunately. So everyone but Sprint users will be able to buy this smartphone and use it without any issues.

Google Pixel XL is the larger of the two smartphones that Google unveiled last fall and is the first smartphone to be completely made by Google. This smartphone regularly retails for $749, so $399 is a great price. There is a 5.5-inch Quad HD display here, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Now there is no micro SD card slot here, so you’re stuck with the 32GB of on-board storage, unfortunately. There is a 3450mAh battery inside which is non-removable but should keep you going all day long, it also supports Quick Charge 3.0 for some fast charging speeds.

eBay does offer up free shipping on the Google Pixel XL, and there are no taxes, so you’re paying $399 and that’s it, nothing more. eBay’s website quotes that it should arrive by next Monday at the latest, which isn’t bad at all for free shipping, since it is “ground” shipping.