Deal: Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+, S7 & S7 Edge Discounted – 8/25/17

Woot is selling out a number of Samsung smartphones right now, which includes the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7 family of devices. The Galaxy S6 starts at $169, the Galaxy S6 Edge starts at $249 and the Galaxy S6 Edge+ starts at $329. On the Galaxy S7 side, that starts at $279 and the Galaxy S7 Edge at $339. These are all unlocked Verizon models which will work with Verizon as well as GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile here in the US.

The Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge and Galaxy S6 Edge+ were all announced in 2015, and were the first smartphones with Samsung’s new design language. They were pretty popular devices and the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge became even more popular as Samsung iterated on that design by making them a bit thicker – getting rid of the camera bump – and giving them larger battery capacities. All of these are great devices to pick up, of course the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge are better options here since they are a year newer, but also offer up a micro SD card slot so users are able to expand storage if they need too.

Woot does offer these devices with free shipping, so you’ll be able to get it in your hands fairly quickly. There’s also no taxes here, so it’s just $169 if you get the Galaxy S6, out the door and that’s it.