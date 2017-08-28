Deal: Eufy Genie With 3 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $29.70 – 8/28/17

Eufy’s newest produce, the Genie which is an Amazon Alexa-based smart speaker, is currently on sale. Dropping down to just $29.70, marking its first price drop and obviously its lowest price ever. The Eufy Genie not only is $29.70, but it also comes with three months of Amazon Music Unlimited included at this price. Typically, the Eufy Genie would cost you around $40, so this is a pretty good deal, not to mention three months of free Amazon Music Unlimited.

The Eufy Genie is a speaker that has the Alexa assistant built in. Which means that you are able to use Alexa to do things like order you pizza, start your car, or even just read the news to you and give you the weather. The Eufy Genie is basically a cheaper Echo Dot, and has a slightly better speaker. Although the speaker isn’t perfect, and you do still have the option of connecting a speaker to it via 3.5mm jack or Bluetooth. It isn’t portable, even though it is small, since it is always listening, it uses a bit of power and there’s no built in battery unfortunately.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

