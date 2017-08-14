Deal: eBay Is Taking 20% off Select “School Essentials” w/ Code – 8/14/17

eBay has just kicked off its latest sale for back to school, and it takes 20% off of select products, which range from things like smartphones, tablets and laptops to headphones, cloths and much more. This 20% off sale is good now through August 16th, at 11:59PM PST, so you’ll want to use it now before it expires. You’ll need to use the code PSCHOOL20 at checkout to get 20% off.

There are some great smartphones that can be had during this sale. Like the Samsung Galaxy S6. The Galaxy S6, which is an unlocked model, is priced at $165, but with the promo code that brings the price down to just $132, making it a great price for a smartphone that is still among the best. There’s also the HTC One M8, which is a bit cheaper at $159, which with the promo code, drops to just $127. And finally, there is the ZTE ZMAX Pro which is a great smartphone with a huge battery for $99. Which with the promo code it’s just $79. There are plenty more products on sale with this promo code, which you can check out by using the link down below.

Some of the terms and conditions on this promo code include the fact that the purchase needs to be $25 or more. This code can be used up to two times per PayPal account, but it can only be used once per cart checkout. What this means is that if you are buying multiple items that are eligible for this coupon, you can only use it once on that particular checkout (and it’ll automatically apply to the cheapest eligible item).