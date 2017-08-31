Deal: eBay Kicks Off Labor Day Sale with 20% Off Select Items w/ Code – 8/31/17

August 31, 2017 - Written By Alexander Maxham

Labor Day is this coming Monday, and it marks the unofficial end to summer. It also marks the beginning of the new school year in some areas – those that didn’t start in August. eBay has now kicked off its Labor Day sale, and is taking 20% off of select items that are over $25. This is good now through September 5th at 8AM PST, and while supplies last. There’s also a limit of using the code once per PayPal account. The code is P20LABORDAY

This sale includes smartphones, and included is the Galaxy S8. Which is currently $629.95 on eBay, but with this code, you can pick one up for just $570. And that marks its lowest price ever, for a new model. There’s also the Galaxy S6 which is $256, and with this code, you can pick one up for just over $200. That is definitely a good deal on a new smartphone. eBay has also included a slew of TV’s, radios and other consumer electronics. Remember that the max discount here is $50, so some of these items won’t get the full 20% off, but $50 off is still a pretty great deal when you think about it.

The majority of these items do come without taxes and with free shipping – there may be some exclusions. Remember to use the code P20LABORDAY at checkout to get your 20% off and this code is good now through September 5th at 8AM PST.

