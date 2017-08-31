Deal: eBay Kicks Off Labor Day Sale with 20% Off Select Items w/ Code – 8/31/17

Labor Day is this coming Monday, and it marks the unofficial end to summer. It also marks the beginning of the new school year in some areas – those that didn’t start in August. eBay has now kicked off its Labor Day sale, and is taking 20% off of select items that are over $25. This is good now through September 5th at 8AM PST, and while supplies last. There’s also a limit of using the code once per PayPal account. The code is P20LABORDAY

This sale includes smartphones, and included is the Galaxy S8. Which is currently $629.95 on eBay, but with this code, you can pick one up for just $570. And that marks its lowest price ever, for a new model. There’s also the Galaxy S6 which is $256, and with this code, you can pick one up for just over $200. That is definitely a good deal on a new smartphone. eBay has also included a slew of TV’s, radios and other consumer electronics. Remember that the max discount here is $50, so some of these items won’t get the full 20% off, but $50 off is still a pretty great deal when you think about it.

The majority of these items do come without taxes and with free shipping – there may be some exclusions. Remember to use the code P20LABORDAY at checkout to get your 20% off and this code is good now through September 5th at 8AM PST.