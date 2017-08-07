Deal: Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle Bluetooth Speaker for $27.99 – 8/7/17

One of Amazon’s most popular Bluetooth speakers is currently on sale, it’s the OontZ Angle Bluetooth Speaker from Cambridge Soundworks. Currently it is priced at just $27.99, and that is down from its regular price of $59.99, which is a pretty steep price drop, and also marks its lowest price ever, so there’s that.

The Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle Bluetooth Speaker is a popular one not only for its price, but it’s sound and the fact that it is an angled speaker, which allows it to fill up the whole room quite nicely. It has 10W of volume, which is enough to fill your home with sound, and also work great outside for parties and get-togethers. It’s water resistant, and rated at IPX5, which means that it can take a splash or two, but don’t toss it in the pool during the summer fun. The 2200mAh battery inside is quoted as offering up around 12 hours of battery life. That is actually quite standard in the industry right now, although it would be nice to see a bit longer battery out of this one.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

